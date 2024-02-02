cambridge

Lowell man charged in Cambridge double stabbing

Joshua Barreau, 23, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested after a Jan. 4 stabbing that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries

A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left two people injured last month in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The stabbing happened Jan. 4 outside the Halal Guys restaurant on White Street. Two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cambridge police said Wednesday that 23-year-old Joshua Barreau of Lowell had been arrested in Boston.

Barreau was identified after police shared surveillance images of a person of interest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say Barreau is being charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

cambridge
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us