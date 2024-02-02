Lowell man charged in Cambridge double stabbing

A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left two people injured last month in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The stabbing happened Jan. 4 outside the Halal Guys restaurant on White Street. Two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cambridge police said Wednesday that 23-year-old Joshua Barreau of Lowell had been arrested in Boston.

Barreau was identified after police shared surveillance images of a person of interest.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say Barreau is being charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.