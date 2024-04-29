Lynn school staffer stabbed, student arrested, police say

A student stabbed a staff member at a Lynn, Massachusetts, charter school on Monday before being arrested, police said.

The KIPP Academy staff member was stabbed multiple times by the student and is expected to survive, according to Lynn police.

The student, identified as Larnel Jean Eustach, an 18-year-old from Chelsea, fled the school but was arrested after a foot chase, according to police.

Estach faces charges including assault with intent to murder, mayhem and assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if they had an attorney who could speak to the charges, and authorities didn't have the timing of their arraignment.

Lynn police didn't share what's believed to have taken place at KIPP Academy Monday morning, but said that there were no additional suspects being sought amid the state and local police investigation.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Kipp Academy for comment.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.