‘This road is garbage': Construction disrupts traffic in Lynn

A road project in Lynn, Massachusetts, is giving drivers, workers and residents a headache.

For the past two weeks, construction crews have been tearing up old asphalt on Lynnfield Street, working to lay down new pavement along a stretch of Route 129 between Great Woods Road and Wyoma Square.

The project from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation began in late 2022 and ramped up through 2023. But one of the most disruptive phases has begun, causing noise, dust, and heavy traffic.

"Trash. This road is garbage," said Ty Morin, who commutes to Lynn for work. "It tears your car coming down these roads, and the delays … It's insane."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A $6.5 million project, 80% of which is funded by the federal government, plans to also bring bike lanes and new sidewalks.

Richard Hayward lives along the construction site. He often has to hose down his pickup truck from all the dust left by the passing traffic. He's also worried the shaking of his home from the project will lead to major problems down the road.

"The dirt and the dust is one element, the traffic is another, the big trucks are another," he said. "All these different situations … converging into a real mess."

Polo Auto Repair on Lynnfield Street changed ownership a few weeks ago. The bad timing is putting a strain on the business.

"It's been tough," said Dennis Gomez, who works as the shop's administrator. "Thankfully, some people are taking a chance on us to come here."

Despite the complaints, many in the area agree the repairs are necessary -- a temporary inconvenience that will help pave the way for a better community.

"It's a problem that you have to get through to make it better," said Hayward.

"I'm glad that they're doing fixing this. Finally," said Maria Claire, who commutes from Peabody.

MassDOT said it expects to complete a good portion of the work by Memorial Day. By the time the project is completed in 2025, it will also feature bike lanes and new sidewalks.

The City of Lynn has asked MassDOT to try to work during the night as much as possible, but for now, it's an all-day endeavor.