Lynn mom remembered as hero after drowning while trying to save son on NH hike

A North Shore mom is being remembered as a hero by her community, after she drowned in New Hampshire's White Mountains earlier this week, while trying to save one of her children during a family hiking trip.

Forty-four-year-old Melissa Bagley, of Lynn, was well-known in her area — she was a longtime business owner, and known for being an active community member. Many people were stopping by the family's church in Swampscott to pray and try to make sense of the tragedy.

"She was so brave to do what she did and it is just so unfortunate the result was tragic," Maureen McDonnell said. "Our hearts go out to her family, her husband who tried to save her, it is just tragic."

Melissa Bagley was married to a lieutenant in the Everett Police Department. She died trying to save their 10-year-old son.

Mom remembered by community

Reaction to Bagley's death has been pouring in since the news broke on Wednesday, the day after she drowned on a hike along Franconia Falls in Lincoln, New Hamphsire.

Everett's mayor remembered the mom, saying in part, "As a parent, I know that there is nothing that any parent wouldn’t do for their child. Melissa did everything she could to protect her children and her family."

Bagley was first publicly identified as the hero mom who died by the Everett Police Department; the agency posted on Facebook a photo of her, saying that she was the wife of a lieutenant at the department.

A hiking trip in New Hampshire turned into a tragedy for a Massachusetts family.

"While we appreciate all those who have reached out we ask that Lt Bagley and his family be given the time and space to mourn the death of Melissa. Thank you," the department said in a Facebook post.

Hiking trip turned tragic

New Hampshire State Police and the Fish and Game Department released details of the fatal incident on Wednesday.

Troopers said that the family of five — plus a friend — was hiking to Franconia Falls when the family's 10-year-old son fell into some water there, sending other family members to jump in to the rescue. However, there was a fast current and some rocks, which two other family members got stuck in, police said.

An 18-year-old was freed from the water by the family, but Melissa was found in the water below the falls, troopers said. Her family tried resuscitating her to no avail.

Two others had to be taken to the hospital, and were expected to be okay.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor. An autopsy has been scheduled.