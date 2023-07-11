Madonna postpones North American tour dates, including Boston shows

Pop superstar Madonna has postponed the North American leg of her upcoming Celebration Tour — including her two shows at Boston's TD Garden — as she continues on her road to recovery following a serious health scare last month.

Madonna released a statement for the first time Monday since a bacterial infection landed her in the ICU, where she thanked fans for their "positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement."

The performer's statement said that her current plan was to reschedule the North American part of her tour, and begin in October in Europe. A statement from her manager immediately following her hospitalization said that the tour would be paused, but details were limited until Monday.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna wrote. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour... I hate to disappoint anyone."

She said her health was her focus and she would be back to performing as soon as she was able to.

Madonna was set to kick off the Celebration Tour this coming Saturday in Vancouver, before heading out on a massive global trek featuring a career-spanning setlist of hits. The tour was originally scheduled to stop in Boston on Aug. 30 and 31.

Ticketholders have been told to keep their tickets for rescheduled dates, which have not yet been announced.

Madonna, known for glittery pop hits like "Vogue," "Music," and "4 Minutes," was hospitalized on June 24 with a serious bacterial infection, according to her manager Guy Oseary.

The 64-year-old pop star last toured in 2019 and 2020, in support of her last studio album, "Madame X."