Maine 2-Year-Old Shoots and Wounds Parents After Finding Gun on Nightstand, Police Say

Police say a 2-year-old boy in Bath, Maine, shot and wounded his parents after discovering a handgun on a nightstand.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said Wednesday the mother suffered a leg wound, the father suffered a minor head wound, and the boy was injured by the gun's recoil.

All three were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 3-week-old baby boy was also in the room at the time, Merry said, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. He was turned over to his grandmother, who also lives at the home but was not there when the shooting occurred.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the district attorney.