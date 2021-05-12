Local

Maine

Maine 2-Year-Old Shoots and Wounds Parents After Finding Gun on Nightstand, Police Say

By Staff and wire reports

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

Police say a 2-year-old boy in Bath, Maine, shot and wounded his parents after discovering a handgun on a nightstand.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said Wednesday the mother suffered a leg wound, the father suffered a minor head wound, and the boy was injured by the gun's recoil.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All three were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

NH to Open Vaccine Appointments to Kids Ages 12-15 on Thursday

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Pandemic Stress Weighing Heavily on Kids: ‘Complete Hopelessness'

A 3-week-old baby boy was also in the room at the time, Merry said, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. He was turned over to his grandmother, who also lives at the home but was not there when the shooting occurred.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the district attorney.

AP/NECN

This article tagged under:

MaineshootingBath
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us