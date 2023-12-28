Maine Amber Alert: Mother and daughter abducted from Saco, police say

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night after police say a 3-year-old girl and her mother were abducted from Saco, Maine, earlier in the day.

State police say they are searching for 3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt, who live in the Biddeford area.

Both were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York plates by a male suspect around 11:30 a.m., police say.

Angie is described as being 2'5 and 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink dress and a brown top.

Jimbikt is about 5'11 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen dressed in a green shirt, black pants and a black jacket.

Police say the vehicle crossed into New York at 3:41 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.