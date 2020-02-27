Local
Maine

Maine Close to Barring Waiting Periods for Kids’ Dental Care

dentist generic pexels
Pexels/CC

The Maine Senate has approved a law change that would stop insurance companies from imposing waiting periods before they cover tooth decay treatment in children.

The Senate approved Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn's proposal on Tuesday. She said the waiting periods put children at risk because they leave children's teeth susceptible to rapid decay.

Sanborn cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has reported that about 20% of children age 5 to 11 have at least one untreated, decayed tooth.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us