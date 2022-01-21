Maine Considers Bill to Allow Recreational Weed Delivery

Maine is considering a bill that would allow recreational marijuana stores to deliver to residents across the state even if a town prohibits recreational marijuana stores.

During a hearing Wednesday, a legislative committee heard from the bill’s supporters and sponsor, Democratic Rep. Joe Perry, The Portland Press Herald reported.

Perry said that since a majority of Maine towns have not opted into the state’s recreational program, the bill would make marijuana accessible, which would keep people from buying from the illegal market.

Other supporters such as Alex McMahan, the CEO of a Lewiston-based marijuana company, argued that the delivery program would increase accessibility to elderly and disabled Mainers who do not have medical cards.

But critics like Kate Dufour, legislative advocate for the Maine Municipal Association, said that if the bill passed it would be the "first step in eroding the local control granted to municipal officials."

Maine legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, but in 2018 lawmakers banned selling recreational marijuana through online sales platforms or delivery services. State laws do not prohibit medical marijuana companies from delivering their products.