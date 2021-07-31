Local

scam

Maine Department of Labor Warns of Text Message Scam

The messages typically include links that claim to lead to information about unemployment benefits on unofficial websites.

Scam Alert

The Maine Department of Labor has warned residents of a new phishing scam in which a scammer is sending text messages while posing as the department.

The labor department said the scammer is attempting to pry victims' personal information via the text messages.

The messages typically include links that claim to lead to information about unemployment benefits on unofficial websites.

The department said it doesn't conduct any business via text message and doesn't ask for sensitive information via social media or text.

It asked that anyone receiving such a text message dismiss and ignore it.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

scamMaineunemployment scammaine department of labor
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us