Maine Eyes Growth in Manufacturing, Green Tech Education

Maine’s governor has approved a proposal designed to promote manufacturing education, green technology and job growth in the state.

The proposal, from Democratic Rep. Mike Sylvester, is designed to create cooperation between the University of Maine System, the Maine Community College System, the Finance Authority of Maine, private sector stakeholders and others. It also directs the Maine Council on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to issue a report that details new models for manufacturing education and employment.

Democrats said the proposals within the report must include a five-year dual degree program through the University of Maine System in green technology and entrepreneurship. It must also include an associate degree program through the University of Maine System to train students in green engineering and technology, supporters said. Numerous other proposals, including an apprenticeship program in green technology, must also be included, they said.

Sylvester said the bill “will allow Maine to expand upon and create a new climate of innovation around emerging technology sectors.”

The council’s report is due on Dec. 1.

