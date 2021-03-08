Local

Maine

Maine Law Enforcement Responding to ‘Forced Entry' in Livermore Falls

Three people have been taken hostage inside the home, according to a report

By Marc Fortier

Newscenter Maine

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a "forced entry" with possible hostages in Livermore Falls, Maine, on Monday morning.

The incident was first reported around 5:45 a.m. on Knapp Street.

The Portland Press Herald reports that three people are being held hostage in the home. A fourth person is believed to have escaped.

Local

New Hampshire 28 mins ago

Crews Respond to Serious Crash at Toll Booth on NH Highway

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Much Warmer This Week, Temps in the 60s Thursday, Friday

"At this time the risk is contained within the residence and no immediate threat to the public at large exists," Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne said in an email to News Center Maine. "Residents are asked to avoid the Knapp Street and surrounding area so law enforcement can resolve this matter."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Livermore Falls police, state police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office are all at the scene.

Livermore Falls has a population of about 3,100 people and is located about 30 miles northwest of the state capitol in Augusta.

This article tagged under:

MainePOLICEAndroscoggin CountyLivermore Falls
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us