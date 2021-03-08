Maine Law Enforcement Responding to ‘Forced Entry' in Livermore Falls

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a "forced entry" with possible hostages in Livermore Falls, Maine, on Monday morning.

The incident was first reported around 5:45 a.m. on Knapp Street.

The Portland Press Herald reports that three people are being held hostage in the home. A fourth person is believed to have escaped.

"At this time the risk is contained within the residence and no immediate threat to the public at large exists," Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne said in an email to News Center Maine. "Residents are asked to avoid the Knapp Street and surrounding area so law enforcement can resolve this matter."

Livermore Falls police, state police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office are all at the scene.

Livermore Falls has a population of about 3,100 people and is located about 30 miles northwest of the state capitol in Augusta.