Maine man arrested after starting fire inside Bangor Walmart

A man who allegedly started a fire inside a Walmart store in Bangor, Maine, on Friday has been arrested, police announced.

Lucas Landry, of Smyrna, was taken into custody at his home on Saturday and transported to the Penobscot County Jail, according to a release from Maine's Department of Public Safety. The 44-year-old, who was on probation for burglary, has been charged with arson.

Officials say Bangor firefighters and police officers responded to the Walmart at 900 Stillwater Avenue around 5:48 p.m. Friday for a fire inside the store, where surveillance video showed a man started the blaze in the men's clothing section.

A joint investigation led officials to Landry. Authorities have not revealed a possible motive.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An image provided by the Department of Public Safety shows the inside of the store in the aftermath of the fire, including piles of wet clothes laying on the floor, and burnt clothes hanging on racks.

Anyone who has video of the fire is asked to please share it with authorities here on the Bangor Police Department's website.

A probation hold has been placed on Landry, meaning no bail will be set at this time, officials said. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney, or when he is due in court.