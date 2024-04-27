Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Lowell

Authorities are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that occurred inside an apartment in Lowell, Massachusetts on Saturday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

Authorities responded to an apartment on Warren Street shortly after 6:30a.m. after receiving a call from a man who told a 911 dispatcher he had shot his wife and child, according to the DA's office.

Responding officers found the man dead inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with a woman and a child, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the people involved until an autopsy is complete.