Maine Man Charged With Kidnapping, Robbery

A Maine man is facing kidnapping and robbery charges in connection with an incident Monday night, but police said a second suspect remains on the loose.

Ronald Cote, 42, of Brewer, was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping, robbery and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, News Center Maine reported.

Police said a 40-year-old man in boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving on Center Street in Bangor on Monday night and reported that he had been robbed while in a residence on that road. Police served a warrant at an address on Center Street and arrested Cote as a result.

A second suspect, identified as Nicole Ford, 42, also of Brewer, is also facing charges but remains on the loose, according to police.

No further details were released.