Maine State Police ask public to be on the lookout for ‘possibly armed' person of interest in death investigation

Maine State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a "possibly armed" person of interest wanted in connection with an ongoing death investigation in Waterville.

No name was released, but the person was described by authorities as a male in his early twenties with dark hair. He is believed to be driving a 2010 black Ford Taurus with Maine license plate number 4666ZR. He might be armed, state police said.

Anyone who sees the person or their vehicle is urged not to approach and to instead call state police at 207-624-7076 or Waterville police at 207-680-4700.

Police said additional information will be released "when it's appropriate to do so."