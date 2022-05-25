Some Maine Residents Are Killing the Wrong Moth, Conservationists Say

The browntail moth caterpillar is an invasive pest that can cause a rash and respiratory distress in humans. They’re expected to be especially bad this year because of weather conditions.

Destroying the caterpillars’ nests is one way to mitigate their spread. However, some residents are destroying the nests of Eastern tent caterpillars, which are a different species, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Tent caterpillars serve as important forage food for Maine birds, Maine Audubon said. Unlike browntail moths, they’re native to North America.

Maine state leaders say the impacts of these rash-causing pests are so widespread -- and haven't been improving -- that they need to take more action.

As for browntail moths, it’s too late to destroy their nests because they’re no longer occupied at this time of the year, said Jim Dill, pest management specialist with University of Maine Cooperative Extension.