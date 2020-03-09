Local
Maine

Maine to Take Comments on Non-Binary Birth Certificate Plan

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention would have to approve of the rule change

Getty Images

Maine could come closer to offering a non-binary option on birth certificates after a public hearing.

A proposed rule states that Maine could "recognize non-binary for use on official records by permitting non-binary as a gender marker on a birth record."

A hearing on the proposal was scheduled to take place at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on Monday. The state will continue to take comments on the proposal until March 20.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention would have to approve of the rule change, and it would also need the approval of Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew

