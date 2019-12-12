outbreak

3 Cases of Whooping Cough Reported at Maine High School

The outbreak was reported at Freeport High School, according to News Center Maine

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Three cases of whooping cough have been reported at a high school in Maine, News Center Maine reports.

The outbreak has been confirmed at Freeport High School in Freeport. The three cases of pertussis were reported over the past two weeks.

Pertussis, which is commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection. Patients with the infection have a severe cough that is followed by a high-pitched breath.

Maine has the highest rate of whooping cough in the U.S., according to News Center Maine.

