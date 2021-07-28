Maine Gov. Mills Expected to Make Announcement on Masks

The administration of Maine Gov. Janet Mills was expected to make an announcement about possible changes to the state's stance on masks, Wednesday.

Mills said Tuesday the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention was reviewing new guidance from the federal government that everyone in areas of high transmission should wear a mask even if they've already been vaccinated.

“I expect that review to be completed (Wednesday), at which point we will announce what changes, if any, will be made to our current public health recommendations here in Maine," Mills said in a statement Tuesday.

"In the meantime, we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. It is the best and most effective way to protect your health and that of your family, friends, and communities.”

The number of daily coronavirus infections has quadrupled in Maine over the last two weeks.

The state rescinded mask orders and most other pandemic restrictions weeks ago.