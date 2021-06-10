Maine

Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Tampering With Pizza Dough

Nicholas Mitchell was arrested last October after razor blades and bits of metal were discovered in pre-made pizza dough

112216 pizza generic
Shutterstock

A Maine man accused of tampering with pizza dough has pleaded guilty to one of the two federal charges of tampering with a consumer product.

News Center Maine reports that Nicholas Mitchell was arrested last October after razor blades and bits of metal were discovered in pre-made pizza dough sold at Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He has agreed to plead guilty to one count and accept a sentence of up to four years and nine months, according to court documents.

Mitchell waived his right to bail and will remain in jail until his trial on August 2. 

News

Business 3 hours ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Moderna Asks FDA to Clear Covid Vaccine for Adolescents 12 to 17

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maineproduct tamperingpizza doughNicholas Mitchell
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us