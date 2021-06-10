Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Tampering With Pizza Dough

A Maine man accused of tampering with pizza dough has pleaded guilty to one of the two federal charges of tampering with a consumer product.

News Center Maine reports that Nicholas Mitchell was arrested last October after razor blades and bits of metal were discovered in pre-made pizza dough sold at Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire.

He has agreed to plead guilty to one count and accept a sentence of up to four years and nine months, according to court documents.

Mitchell waived his right to bail and will remain in jail until his trial on August 2.