Maine

Man, Dog Die After Falling Through Ice in Truck in Maine

By Jake Levin

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

Thin ice conditions are being blamed for the death of a man and his dog in Orland, Maine.

Brian Wardwell, 73, was out with his dog driving on Alamoosook Lake in Orland around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday when his truck broke through the ice. A person on the shoreline heard yelling and attempted to rescue Wardwell before falling through the ice himself.

Ultimately, the man who attempted the rescue was able to get out of the ice and called 911. Rescuers then found Wardwell floating and unresponsive about 10 feet deep in the water, bringing his body to shore, where attempts at reviving him were unsuccessful.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

l.l. bean 18 hours ago

L.L. Bean to Cut 200 Jobs

Maine Shooting 24 hours ago

Man Charged After Shootings Kill 3 to Make Court Appearance

"Ice conditions are poor in some parts of the state, particularly along the coast," Maine Game Warden Sergeant Alan Gillis said. "People need to check the ice in several spots before venturing out, and we are advising people in this area not to take vehicles on the ice."

It is unclear why Wardwell was driving along the lake.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us