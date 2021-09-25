Small Earthquake Felt Near Portland, Maine, Saturday

Did you feel it?

A small earthquake took place in the Greater Portland, Maine, area early Saturday morning just after midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred near Smugglers Cove off Cape Elizabeth at 12:23 a.m.

About 30 people in the area had told the USGS they'd felt the quake by Saturday morning. If you felt it, you can submit your report here.

Small earthquakes like Saturday's do happen a few times a year in Maine, according to News Center Maine, including a magnitude 1.9 tremor near Tremont in May, and a magnitude 2.7 one in Washington County in January.

