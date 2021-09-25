Maine

Small Earthquake Felt Near Portland, Maine, Saturday

About 30 people in the area had told the USGS they'd felt the quake by Saturday morning

By Jim McKeever

An earthquake map of a tremor that shook Maine Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
USGS

Did you feel it?

A small earthquake took place in the Greater Portland, Maine, area early Saturday morning just after midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred near Smugglers Cove off Cape Elizabeth at 12:23 a.m.

About 30 people in the area had told the USGS they'd felt the quake by Saturday morning. If you felt it, you can submit your report here.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

homecoming 14 hours ago

School District Warns Against Private Homecoming Dance After COVID Nixes Official One

Maine Sep 23

Sheriff Deputy Killed By Oncoming Car on Highway in Maine

Small earthquakes like Saturday's do happen a few times a year in Maine, according to News Center Maine, including a magnitude 1.9 tremor near Tremont in May, and a magnitude 2.7 one in Washington County in January.

The New England Patriots’ team plane left for Haiti on Saturday, where a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck last weekend. The plane was carrying nearly 40 pallets of supplies and personnel to help with ongoing relief and recovery.
Copyright N

This article tagged under:

MaineNew EnglandearthquakeCape ElizabethPortland Maine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us