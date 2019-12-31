Mainers Dig Out After Two-Day Storm

After a two-day storm that moved through the region, residents in Maine are now digging out of a snowy mess.

The storm dumped more than 14 inches of snow in Gorham and 12 inches in Portland, clogging roads across the city.

The impact from the storm that began Sunday night was felt heavily with state offices closing early Monday and completely on Tuesday.

In her order for the closure, Maine Gov. Janet Mills also asked motorists to "avoid driving if possible."

Portland City Hall opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday, two hours late, and a city-wide parking ban was expected to begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday and run through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Because of New Year's Eve celebrations, city officials said they would not begin towing vehicles until after 2 a.m.

As the storm winded down Tuesday morning, residents began shoveling out their driveways and walkways.

"It's a good workout at least," said Portland Shelly Gibson.

She added that she's lucky she lives in the city and can walk to places to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Many businesses undeterred by the flakes said customers have been and will show up despite the snow.

John McLaughlin, Wine Manager for Bow Street Beverage in Portland, says customers have been coming in to buy lots of beer, wine and gin, a particularly trendy spirit for 2020 along with a pink lemonade flavored vodka called Pink Whitney.

"It just goes out immediately," McLaughlin said. "I don't think the weather's going to impact us very much at all."

As of Tuesday afternoon, with some speed restrictions on some northern parts of the Maine Turnpike, highway officials were continuing to urge drivers to use caution.