‘Major' Crash Closes Road in Hampton, NH

Police are responding Saturday night to a "major crash" in Hampton, New Hampshire, that has shut down a portion of Lafayette Road.

Hampton police said the crash occurred in the area of 445 Lafayette Road, which is now closed between Winnacunnet Road and High Street, the department posted on Twitter.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or how many cars were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.