Major Drug Investigation Underway in Vermont

Vermont State Police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a major drug investigation in Springfield on Wednesday morning.

According to WPTZ-TV, there is an increased police presence in the area of Valley Street, where arrest and search warrants are being served.

Police said the operation is related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity and a source told WPTZ it is also connected to some recent shootings in the area.

There is no danger to the public, but police are asking people to avoid the area.

In addition to state police and the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and Springfield police are all at the scene.