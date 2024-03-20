Man accused of attempted murder in Burlington, Vt., dispute

A man drove his vehicle into someone he'd been involved in a dispute with in Burlington, Vermont, on Tuesday night, then drove off, before being arrested, police said Wednesday.

Jermaine Webber, a 36-year-old from South Burlington, faces charges related to attempted murder over the incident that began on Cherry Street, according to Burlington police.

Officers were called to Cherry Street near the Greyhound Station about 11:36 p.m. for a report of a disturbance and found a dispute had taken place between two people, one of whom was identified as Webber. After the fight, police said, Webber hit the other person with his vehicle and left.

Webber was found and taken into custody and booked. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Police didn't say if the person hit with the vehicle was hurt. They asked anyone with information about what happened to call Burlington police at 802-658-2704.