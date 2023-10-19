Northampton

Man accused of stabbing woman in the neck with pliers in downtown Northampton

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she was listed in stable condition as of Thursday night

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck with a pair of needle nose pliers in downtown Northampton, Mass.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, a captain at the police station on Center Street heard the woman's screams and found her, bleeding heavily, near the corner of Masonic and Center streets. One bystander was trying to help the woman while another grabbed the suspect and held him until another officer was able to put him under arrest.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Russell Scott Mayor of Ware, was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of a protective order and two counts of violation of an abuse prevention order. He is expected to be arraigned at Northampton District Court on Friday.

