Man Allegedly Forced 1 Victim to Tie Up Another in Medford Home Invasion

A man allegedly forced one victim to tie up another during a home invasion in Medford, Massachusetts.

Police say a man wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun approached a woman while she was taking out trash behind a home in the Fellsway West area around 6:30 p.m Tuesday. He allegedly forced her back into the home.

The man made the woman tie up a second victim who was inside the house, police said. She was then forced to open a safe.

The home invader fled in an unknown direction. The only description police have is that the suspect is a man between 5'8 and 5'10.

Police say they do not know why the home was targeted. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 781-395-1212, or to call 911 in an emergency.