Man Almost Fights His Way Into Airplane Cockpit on Flight From Boston, FBI Says

A man had to be detained on a flight from Boston to Puerto Rico after allegedly kicking a flight attendant, trying to get into the cockpit and telling crew members to shoot him, according to the FBI.

The incident happened Wednesday night on JetBlue Flight 261. The FBI says the passenger rushed toward the flight deck a short time before the plane was due to arrive in San Juan.

While yelling at flight crew members to shoot him, the man grabbed a flight attendant by the collar and tie and kicked that person in the chest, Special Agent William Lopez of the FBI's San Juan Division said in his affidavit, citing the account of a flight attendant.

The man was kept out of the cockpit and held in a seat at the back of the plane with makeshift restraints by members of the flight crew, according to the FBI.

The plane landed in San Juan, where law enforcement responded, the FBI said.

The man faces a charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants, Lopez said in his affidavit.

