Local

Portland

Man arrested after standoff outside Portland fast food restaurant

After negotiating for hours, police used non-lethal distraction devices and chemical irritants to get McKusick out of the car, police say.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A Portland, Maine, police cruiser
NECN

A man was arrested after a standoff with police outside a fast food restaurant in Portland, Maine on Friday.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a man who threatened an employee and showed a gun at Burger King on 449 Forest Avenue after 7 p.m.

According to News Center Maine, the man, identified as 44-year-old Gabriel McKusick, of Brunswick, was found in a car in the parking lot and police struggled to get him to cooperate.

After negotiating for hours, police used non-lethal distraction devices and chemical irritants to get McKusick out of the car, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say they found an AR-15 rifle with almost 60 rounds of ammunition inside the car.

Police say he's been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, failure to submit to arrest or detention, illegal possession of a firearm and creating a police standoff.

This article tagged under:

Portland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us