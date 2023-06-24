Man arrested after standoff outside Portland fast food restaurant

A man was arrested after a standoff with police outside a fast food restaurant in Portland, Maine on Friday.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a man who threatened an employee and showed a gun at Burger King on 449 Forest Avenue after 7 p.m.

According to News Center Maine, the man, identified as 44-year-old Gabriel McKusick, of Brunswick, was found in a car in the parking lot and police struggled to get him to cooperate.

After negotiating for hours, police used non-lethal distraction devices and chemical irritants to get McKusick out of the car, police say.

Authorities say they found an AR-15 rifle with almost 60 rounds of ammunition inside the car.

Police say he's been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, failure to submit to arrest or detention, illegal possession of a firearm and creating a police standoff.