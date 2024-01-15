Man arrested for ‘harassing' MBTA passengers with his pet rats

A man with several outstanding warrants was taken into custody on Sunday night for allegedly "harassing" other MBTA passengers with his two pet rats.

According to transit police, the man was arrested after the 7 p.m. incident at the MBTA's Haymarket Station, on Blackstone Street, in Boston. His two rats, named Tom and Jerry, were turned over to animal control.

1/14 7PM #MBTA Haymarket. TPD offs respond for a male harassing other passengers w/his 2 pet rats. The subject had numerous warrants-Failure to Reg Sex Offender, Disorderly/Threats. Subj placed into custody his 2 rats "Tom/Jerry" turned over to AC. Subject well known to TPD. pic.twitter.com/zwfmhKLbFE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 15, 2024

The man, who is well-known to police, had numerous warrants out for his arrest, including failure to register as a sex offender, and disorderly/threats. His name was not released.

No other information was provided.