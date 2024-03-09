Maine

Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bridgton, Maine

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Bridgton, Maine in November of last year.

Maine State Police and Bridgton Police say they investigated the death of 51-year-old Benita Preo of Bridgton on November 25, 2023.

An autopsy determined her dead as a homicide, authorities say.

After an investigation, a grand jury indicted 48-year-old Eric Knight of Bridgton with depraved indifference murder, police say.

According to Police, Preo and Knight were in a relationship and lived together.

He was arrested without incident on March 9.

Knight is being held on $500,000 bail and transported to Cumberland County Jail.

He is expected back in Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday, March 11.

