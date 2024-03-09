Man arrested in connection to homicide in Bridgton, Maine

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Bridgton, Maine in November of last year.

Maine State Police and Bridgton Police say they investigated the death of 51-year-old Benita Preo of Bridgton on November 25, 2023.

An autopsy determined her dead as a homicide, authorities say.

After an investigation, a grand jury indicted 48-year-old Eric Knight of Bridgton with depraved indifference murder, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to Police, Preo and Knight were in a relationship and lived together.

He was arrested without incident on March 9.

Knight is being held on $500,000 bail and transported to Cumberland County Jail.

He is expected back in Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday, March 11.