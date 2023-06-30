Man arrested in Feb. shooting of Mass. environmental police employee

A man was arrested on a murder charge Friday in the deadly shooting of a longtime Massachusetts Environmental Police employee in Boston this February, police said.

Stepheon Wells, a 20-year-old from South Boston, was arrested Friday morning in Fenway on a murder and firearms-related warrant in the Feb. 18 shooting of Diva Ayuso in Dorchester, Boston police announced.

The 32-year-old from Sharon was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a building on Fermoy Heights Avenue, near Franklin Park, police have said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The head of the Massachusetts Environmental Police remembered Ayuso as "a dedicated member of our team and great colleague" in a statement to NBC10 Boston after her death. She'd received a citation for outstanding performance last year.

Wells was wanted in the shooting earlier this month — Boston police announced on June 17 that an arrest warrant had been issued.

Wells was due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

If you have been impacted by homicide, survivor outreach services are available. Contact the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute at 617-825-1917 Ext. 119 or visit the website LDBPeaceInstitute.org for more information.