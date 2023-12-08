Man charged in Thanksgiving day shooting in Hyannis

A Massachusetts man has been charged in a Thanksgiving day shooting on Cape Cod that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to the Cape & Island District Attorney's Office, Barnstable police responded to a home on Hamden Circle in Hyannis, Massachusetts, around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and was expected to recover.

Mark Griswold, 33, was identified as the suspect. The DA said Griswold had recently been released from state prison after serving five years on firearms charges.

He was charged in this case with firearm-armed assault to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, carrying a firearm without a license, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery with a firearm.

Griswold was held without bail after he was found dangerous in the Barnstable District Court on Friday. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Jan. 4.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.