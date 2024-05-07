Man charged with murder in Chicopee shooting

A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Chicopee, Massachusetts, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

The shooting reportedly happened Feb. 3 on Springfield Street, wounding 34-year-old Marquis Newson of Chicopee.

Newson was hospitalized and died two days later.

WWLP reported Tuesday that police had arrested 32-year-old Jalal Williams of Chicopee. The Hampden County District Attorney's Office said he was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

Williams is due back in court June 7, WWLP reported.