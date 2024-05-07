Chicopee

Man charged with murder in Chicopee shooting

Jalal Williams has been arrested on a murder charge in the Feb. 3 shooting of Marquis Newson in Chicopee, Massachusetts, WWLP reported Tuesday

Police lights
Getty Images

A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Chicopee, Massachusetts, according to NBC affiliate WWLP.

The shooting reportedly happened Feb. 3 on Springfield Street, wounding 34-year-old Marquis Newson of Chicopee.

Newson was hospitalized and died two days later.

WWLP reported Tuesday that police had arrested 32-year-old Jalal Williams of Chicopee. The Hampden County District Attorney's Office said he was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Williams is due back in court June 7, WWLP reported.

This article tagged under:

ChicopeeMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us