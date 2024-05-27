Man charged with OUI after crash that caused electrical outages, large gas leak in Clinton

A 22-year-old who was allegedly driving impaired was arrested Sunday morning following a crash that caused havoc in Clinton, Massachusetts.

Clinton police say multiple 911 calls were made around 7 a.m. Sunday reporting a motor vehicle crash in the area of 980-990 Main Street.

One car was involved in the crash, and it caused heavy damage to three homes, a telephone pole and a parked car. It also caused electrical outages in the houses and a large gas leak, police say.

The road was closed due to the crash and gas leak, and residents in the area were evacuated from their homes. National Grid was called to the scene.

The 22-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was assaultive and uncooperative with officers, according to the police department. He was taken into custody at the scene and will be facing a number of charges including speeding, unlicensed operation, operating under the influence, multiple counts of destruction of property, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.