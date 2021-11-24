Local

Boston

Man Convicted in 2000 Lawrence Killing Charged in Boston Road Rage Stabbing

Joseph Irizarry Sr., released on parole last year after being convicted of second-degree murder in an April 2000 killing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, is accused of stabbing a man in a Boston road rage incident

By Mike Pescaro

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

A man convicted of second-degree murder in a shooting two decades ago is accused of stabbing a man in a road rage incident last week in Boston.

A 59-year-old man was stabbed on Nov. 17 at the intersection of Boylston Street and Charlesgate, according to Massachusetts State Police, who responded around 7:30 p.m. that day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was nearly hit by 41-year-old Joseph Irizarry Sr. of Dorchester. Irizarry allegedly ran a red light in a GMC Acadia and almost hit the vehicle, according to investigators.

Both vehicles stopped on Boylston Street before the intersection with Charlesgate at the Bowker Overpass, where police accuse Irizarry of punching the other driver and passenger, then pulling a knife from his SUV and stabbing the passenger in the abdomen.

More Boston news

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Mayor Wu Extends Outdoor Dining in Boston to Dec. 31

coronavirus 3 hours ago

‘Our Hospitals Are Full': Boston Doctors Warn of COVID Surge Amid Bed Shortage

According to police, Irizarry drove off and was followed by the other driver and the stabbing victim, who lost him before calling 911.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Tufts Medical Center and is expected to recover, police said.

Irizarry was charged earlier this week with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and driving without a license, police said.

According to state police, Irizarry served time after being convicted of second-degree murder in a Lawrence shooting in April of 2000. He was granted parole in 2020.

Police say Irizarry was returned to prison on a parole violation after charges were filed in last week's stabbing. He will be arraigned at a future date on the new charges, and it was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettslawrencestabbingmurder
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us