Man dead, 2nd person hurt after altercation at Marlborough apartment

A man died after an altercation at an apartment complex in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, authorities said Thursday.

Two people were injured in the altercation, details of which weren't immediately made available. But the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Marlborough police said one man, 45, died after being taken to UMass Marlborough Hospital.

The incident was reported as an altercation at a residence on Saint Ives Way, which is within the Stone Gate Apartments, about 10:32 p.m. Wednesday. A second person was also injured and taken to UMass Marlborough Hospital; their condition wasn't immediately available.

Officials didn't say what's believed to have led to the altercation. State and local police were investigating with the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.