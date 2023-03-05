Man Dead After Single Car Crash in Wells, Maine

One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Wells, Maine on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was driving 2008 Buick Lacrosse on the Maine Turnpike in Wells at around 8 a.m. when he veered into the woods and struck a tree.

Police say the man was identified as 22-year-old Kevin P. Mahoney of Dracut, Massachusetts.

Mahoney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing but authorities said speed was a contributing factor.