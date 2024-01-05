Franklin

Rollover crash on I-495 in Franklin leaves man dead

A man from Weymouth, Massachusetts, was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 in Franklin Friday afternoon

NBC10 Boston

A man is dead after a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 495 in Franklin, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Exit 41.

Massachusetts State Police say the driver, a 39-year-old Weymouth man, was ejected from his vehicle, which rolled multiple times.

The man was taken to Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His name was not immediately released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash, but police say that vehicle's driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Lanes were initially closed in both directions, and after the southbound side fully reopened, traffic was backed up for miles going north. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said all lanes were open around 6:30 p.m.

NBC10 Boston

This article tagged under:

Franklin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us