Local

New Hampshire

Man dies after suffering medical emergency while hiking NH mountain

The 59-year-old hiker was climbing Black Cap, a mountain in Conway

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in New Hampshire over the weekend.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 7 p.m. Sunday reporting that a 59-year-old hiker was having a medical emergency near the summit of Black Cap, a mountain in Conway. He was with family members who attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance responded, along with Fish and Game conservation officers.

Rescuers located the group a little over a mile from the trailhead. The man's body was carried out, with crews arriving back at the trailhead shortly after 9:30 p.m. The body was transported from the scene by a local funeral home.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man's name has not been released and no further details were immediately available, Fish and Game officials said.

More New Hampshire stories

Laconia 20 hours ago

Dozens injured after car crashes into restaurant in Laconia, NH

New Hampshire 15 hours ago

Flooding from rain damages road to New Hampshire beach

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us