Man dies after suffering medical emergency while hiking NH mountain

A man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in New Hampshire over the weekend.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 7 p.m. Sunday reporting that a 59-year-old hiker was having a medical emergency near the summit of Black Cap, a mountain in Conway. He was with family members who attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance responded, along with Fish and Game conservation officers.

Rescuers located the group a little over a mile from the trailhead. The man's body was carried out, with crews arriving back at the trailhead shortly after 9:30 p.m. The body was transported from the scene by a local funeral home.

The man's name has not been released and no further details were immediately available, Fish and Game officials said.