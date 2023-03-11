Local

Blackstone MA

Man Dies From Stabbing in Blackstone

By Evan Ringle

A man in Blackstone, Massachusetts is dead after being stabbed in a house on Blackstone Street late Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police say that after arriving at the house for a reported assault, they found the 42-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

After investigating, local and state police arrested a 32-year-old man, who is expected to appear in court on Monday, said police.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said the stabbing was an isolated incident, and Blackstone residents are not in danger.

