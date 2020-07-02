Local

Man Shot and Killed in Dorchester

A man died in a shooting overnight Thursday in Dorchester

By Mary Markos

A man was shot and killed overnight in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday at 113 Norfolk Street. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound near Armandine Street, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers found ballistic evidence in the area, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston Police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Information can be given anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Those needing to talk to someone about distressing events in the community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team can be reached at 617-431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

