Man faces vehicular homicide charge after girlfriend is killed in crash

The boyfriend of a Granby woman killed in a car crash on July 1 is facing multiple charges.

30-year-old Cody Menard, of Granby, pleaded not guilty to the charges of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation, manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol, manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

28-year-old Kately Gress died and two men, including the accused, were injured after a car struck an SUV in Granby, Massachusetts, shutting the intersection down for multiple hours as crews responded to damaged telephone poles and downed power lines, officials say.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, police were called to the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets around 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle crash.

Officials say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Pleasant Street when it lost control for reasons unknown at this time and crossed into oncoming traffic, rolling over and striking a Lexus SUV.

The Jeep passenger, identified as Gress, was rushed by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was pronounced dead, the DA said.

The Lexus driver, a 74-year-old Springfield man, suffered non-life threatening injuries, as well He was taken to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment, the district attorney said.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington says the assault and battery charge is related to the injuries sustained by the driver of a Lexus struck by the Jeep Menard was driving. The rest of the charges are related to the death of Gress.

According to the district attorney's office, the intersection of Pleasant and Barton streets was closed for around eight hours to accommodate the on-scene investigation and to give workers time to repair the damaged telephone poles and downed power lines.