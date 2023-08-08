Man facing murder charge in disappearance of woman; search for her body ongoing

A Salem, Massachusetts, man is facing a murder charge in a woman's disappearance, according to local authorities, who said that a search is still ongoing for the victim's body.

Pablo Vicente, 33, has been arrested for the woman's disappearance and murder, Essex County authorities said, and he is due in court for an arraignment at some point on Tuesday.

The Essex District Attorney's Office and Salem police did not release the name of the woman who disappeared and is believed to have been murdered.

Police in Salem got a report on Monday that the woman involved "had been harmed," a news release said. State police detectives with the DA's office looked into it, and "developed further evidence of foul play."

Additional details were not released.

The DA's office said it would release more information when the situation allows.