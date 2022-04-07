Man Fatally Shot Outside Courthouse in Medford: DA

A man was shot to death outside a courthouse in Medford, Massachusetts, Thursday evening, officials announced.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley released a joint statement confirming they are actively investigating the fatal shooting that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. outside the Cambridge District Courthouse located on Mystic Valley Parkway.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two men involved were known to each other.

The suspect is currently in custody, officials said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a large police response outside of the courthouse, with the primary focus appearing to be in the back of the building, and crime scene tape is blocking off both sides.

Investigators also appeared to be focused on an area near two cars that were parked so close to each other, they looked to be touching.

An investigation is active and ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.