1 person injured in East Boston stabbing

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in East Boston on Friday afternoon.

Boston police confirmed they responded to the scene on Brandywine Drive and found the victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have a potential suspect in custody.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

