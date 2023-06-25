Local

Maine

Man found dead in Maine house fire

Maine Department of Public Safety

A man was found dead inside a burning home in Lincolnville, Maine on Saturday.

Firefighters from multiple nearby towns responded to the fire at a home on Miller Town Drive around 9:43a.m. While trying to put out the blaze, firefighters found a man dead inside the home, according to officials. The body was taken to a nearby funeral home and will undergo an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Maine
