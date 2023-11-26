Maine

Human remains found in makeshift tent fire in Sanford, Maine

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

The state fire marshal's office is investigating after a man's remains were found inside a makeshift tent that was destroyed by a fire Saturday morning in Sanford, Maine.

The Sanford Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to the fire in a wooded area near 1 Eagle Drive and found the remains of an adult male, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The remains were taken to the chief medical examiner's office and an autopsy will be performed to determine positive identification.

The fire marshal's office was called in to investigate and process the scene. Sanford police and Maine State Police also assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Mainesanford
